One giant leap for mining, one small step for humankind?

The African Mining Indaba, woven into a theme that focused on sustainability, particularly climate change mitigation, represented a giant leap for the global mining sector. It sent an unequivocal message that climate action is now central to competitive positioning.

But do the declarations and commitments made by industry leaders carry the required urgency to prevent the worst effects of climate change and biodiversity loss? After all, we cannot reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 if we perpetuate environmental and social injustice along the way.

The global energy transition will require substituting fossil fuel-based energy with the use of low-carbon energy technologies (solar, wind, batteries). The problem lies here; low-carbon technologies are metal-intensive, meaning they need a lot of copper, nickel, and steel. The production of sufficient low-carbon energy technology to meet growing global energy demand will cause demand for these “energy transition metals” (ETMs) to skyrocket. This will require more mining, particularly in Africa, home to about 30% of the world’s mineral reserves.

Mining can create great opportunity and, in economies with good governance, has a particularly strong social contract. But unsustainable mining practices threaten to perpetuate the environmental degradation and social inequalities that continue to plague the African continent. Despite radical shifts in technology viability and an interest in providing tailored financing, new mines designed and commissioned today are still deploying the old modes. It is uncertain that increased mining of ETMs — much of it coming from mineral-rich African countries — will be green, equitable or well-governed. It is therefore imperative that the increased mining and production of ETMs decouples itself from carbon emissions and the other environmental and social risks that mining presents.

Empowering communities, governments and investors

The consistency of messaging from Mining Indaba speakers helps reduce doubt for others. So it was encouraging to observe how the Indaba included conversations that incorporate environmental and social issues in a proactive and definable manner, while simultaneously including the economic factors. We heard from industry leaders about their innovation programmes, social change agendas and collaboration efforts. Industry coalitions presented on frameworks to create uniform and transparent reporting to empower communities, governments and investors to better assess mining companies’ contribution to social and economic development.

We heard from governments on their hopes for green and equitable economic growth, and continued efforts to strengthen co-operation. The importance of good environmental, social & governance (ESG) performance was also emphasised by financial institutions, signalling to miners that they need to up their game if they want to access finance in the future.