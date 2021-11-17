Opinion

CARTOON: Coalition talks deadlock

17 November 2021 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Deadlock raises odds of unstable metros after coalition talks fall apart

Coalition talks between parties collapse but ANC can elect some mayors with simple majority
Some in ANC resigned to opposition role as coalition talks race into final straight

Joburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay all hang in the balance
WAYNE SUSSMAN: Locally focused parties the biggest winners of the municipal elections

Voters opted to repeat the coalition experiment, despite its chaos and poor performance record
Mashaba signals deal with DA and EFF in Joburg coalition talks

Former mayor says his resignation from the DA in 2019 is ‘water under the bridge’
Major parties, all big losers, pump up their performance

Numbers show the ANC, DA and EFF all suffered significant losses, and small new parties grew at their expense
