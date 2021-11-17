CARTOON: Coalition talks deadlock

Monetary policy committee expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%
Retailer’s 10-year contribution to total shareholder return is an impressive 24.5%
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs off on deadline to hand in state capture findings
Coalition talks between parties collapse but ANC can elect some mayors with simple majority
Clarke Gardner, CEO of Summit Partners, has been taking on listed companies on behalf of indebted customers
Paper by the Centre for Development and Enterprise argues that government’s localisation drive will raise costs and reduce SA’s competitiveness
We look at how player brands can boost clubs, and the new developments affecting copyright issues
The agreement on 'strategic stability' was reached during virtual meeting this week
And then we want to know why an African country has not won the World Cup, writes Mninawa Ntloko
Black Friday deal applies to the Amaze, Fit and WR-V models — except the Fit Hybrid — based on a maximum mileage of 15,000km a year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
