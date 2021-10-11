ELI LAKE: US mum as Arab allies cozy up to Syrian dictator

King Abdullah II of Jordan made news last week when he took a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It was the first contact between the king and president in more than a decade, since Syria’s civil war began.

It was part of a pattern. Since 2018, Arab states that once funded and armed Assad’s opposition have been trying to restore diplomatic ties with his regime. Since President Joe Biden came into office, these efforts have intensified. Last month, the Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Last week, trade ministers from Syria and the United Arab Emirates met to discuss how to expand economic ties.

This is ominous news for the Syrian people. Assad is a dictator whose forces have gassed civilians and tortured political opponents. Now he is no longer shunned by his neighbours. The stain of his brutality is being washed away.

It is also a setback for US interests. Since the second term of president Barack Obama, the aim of US policy against Assad has been to deny him a full victory in his civil war. This is why Obama and former president Donald Trump supported sanctions on the Assad regime and a UN-mediated process to establish a transitional leadership for Syria.

Diplomatic recognition of a Syrian government was linked to the outcome of that process. Jordanian, Egyptian and Emirati efforts to normalise relations with Syria will only embolden Assad and other tyrants.

So it is worth asking what, if anything, the Biden administration is doing about these thawing relations between Assad and America’s Arab allies. To be sure, the US maintains its policy of not recognising Assad’s government. A state department official has told me and other journalists that there are no plans for the US to upgrade its diplomatic relationship to Syria and that the US does not “encourage others to do so, given the atrocities inflicted by the Assad regime on the Syrian people”.