Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa's standing amid the jostling and jousting in the UN Security Council

SA served on the UN Security Council in 2019/2020. In chairing the council in December 2020, Tshwane held a high-level debate on co-operation between the AU and the UN, and championed greater involvement of women and youth in peace processes across Africa.

It also successfully removed Burundi from the council agenda. SA often led Africa on a council that also comprised Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea (2019), and Tunisia and Niger (2020). However, tensions continue between the 15-member UN Security Council and the 15-member AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), as powerful UN members haughtily stress their primacy in global security issues while AU members highlight their political legitimacy...