Stricter reporting and enforcement on local empowerment are on the way
On the face of it, this prospect might seem likely to pose further challenges for governments’ efforts to attract investors, but there could be an upside
20 August 2021 - 16:08
All indications are that more stringent reporting and enforcement of local empowerment requirements are on the way across much of Sub-Saharan Africa.
On the face of it, this prospect might seem likely to pose further challenges for governments’ efforts to attract investors, but there could be an upside. Better and more detailed reporting on local ownership and empowerment potentially means greater transparency and clarity on what regulators expect from investors. And if there is one condition that gives investors comfort, it is certainty in the business, regulatory and policy environments in which they operate...
