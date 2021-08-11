National Government aims to help 1,200 riot-hit businesses with R3.75bn fund Affected companies will receive interest-free loans for 24 months to rebuild infrastructure

The government aims to reach at least 1,200 businesses through a relief fund of almost R4bn set up to aid firms affected by the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, says the department of trade, industry & competition.

The number of businesses targeted was determined by the number surveyed by the department shortly after the unrest, which wiped out an estimated R50bn from GDP. This includes the 900 businesses surveyed by the department that were directly affected by the riots in terms of damage to property, stock theft and broken supply chains, it said. ..