Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Land policy seeks to boost women in redistribution delivery Plan aims to address the favouring of men and those with political connections

The government approved a women empowerment policy in 2020 proposing that about 50% of the allocation of agricultural farming land under the redistribution programme should be for women, 40% for youth, and 10% for people living with disabilities.

The National Policy on Beneficiary Selection and Land Allocation is an essential intervention as it outlines who should benefit from land redistribution. It is a corrective method that seeks to address the skewed land redistribution delivery that has historically favoured men and those with political connections. ..