Imvula Education Empowerment Fund Trust to buy 23% of Ellies
The disadvantaged youth-focused organisation says revived Ellies offers employment opportunities in the formal sector for students
11 August 2021 - 20:28
The Imvula Education Empowerment Fund Trust, an organisation set up by social entrepreneur Taddy Blecher to provide talented but historically disadvantaged youth access to education and employment opportunities, has bought a 23% interest in consumer electronics group Ellies Holdings for R18.5m.
This is the first time that Imvula, which was founded in 2009 as a broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) development trust, has invested in a listed company...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.