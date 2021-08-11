Companies / Industrials Imvula Education Empowerment Fund Trust to buy 23% of Ellies The disadvantaged youth-focused organisation says revived Ellies offers employment opportunities in the formal sector for students

The Imvula Education Empowerment Fund Trust, an organisation set up by social entrepreneur Taddy Blecher to provide talented but historically disadvantaged youth access to education and employment opportunities, has bought a 23% interest in consumer electronics group Ellies Holdings for R18.5m.

This is the first time that Imvula, which was founded in 2009 as a broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) development trust, has invested in a listed company...