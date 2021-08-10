PPS – A lifeline for the SA steel industry

Over the past week, in response to the extension of the Price Preference System (PPS) by Minister Patel, Donald MacKay has published a number of articles criticising the decision of the minister and citing, what he believes, to be economic rationale against the extension of the PPS.

MacKay acts as a consultant to the Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) on a retainer and his analysis, views, comments and allegations of bad faith must be seen and considered in this context.

I am chair of The Reclamation Group and have been intimately involved in the scrap metal industry for more than 50 years, and am well placed to comment on the recycling industry and the views expressed by MacKay and feel it incumbent on myself to clarify material inaccuracies and misconceptions in his articles.

The Reclamation Group, a member of the MRA, has consistently advised the MRA that it does not subscribe to litigation against the government but rather open up channels of communication with the government to achieve a solution that’s in the best interests of SA.

The PPS was implemented in 2013 to resuscitate a once vibrant foundry and steel-making industry and has been subject to many amendments and extensions over the past eight years. The scrap recycling industry has operated profitably under the PPS. The latest extension has not decreased the PPS price or increased the local discount and the economic consequences will be no different to the recycling industry now under an extension than the factual experience.

The application of the export duty and PPS are mutually exclusive in application and will not run in parallel because they cannot happen or apply at the same time in respect of the same parcel of material.

The decision of the minister to extend the PPS was not based on a compromised process. He invited comments from the public and a broad spectrum of industry and considered all comments received and the recommendation of the Steel Masterplan Committee before making a decision.

All industry players need to recognise that no industry in our country can operate as an island. All industries need to consider and balance the best interests of SA as a whole.

