WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and AutoNation
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher investments and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Zwelakhe Mnguni, Benguela Fund Managers chose AutoNation.
Du Toit said: “We like the SA banking sector and within that Absa and Standard Bank. Standard Bank, in particular, has been a little bit weaker than the rest over the past few weeks and that’s possibly because of market participants maybe worrying about a slow vaccine rollout into Africa.”
Mnguni said: “I’m going to go with something that is in the US, AutoNation. It’s a vehicle dealership that is well run, excellent returns and they have been doing well in terms of the profit per vehicle.”
