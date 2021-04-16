Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and AutoNation

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher investments and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

16 April 2021 - 09:59 Business Day TV
Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Zwelakhe Mnguni, Benguela Fund Managers chose AutoNation.

Du Toit said: “We like the SA banking sector and within that Absa and Standard Bank.  Standard Bank, in particular, has been a little bit weaker than the rest over the past few weeks and that’s possibly because of market participants maybe worrying about a slow vaccine rollout into Africa.”

Mnguni said: “I’m going to go with something that is in the US,  AutoNation. It’s a vehicle dealership that is well run, excellent returns and they have been doing well in terms of the profit per vehicle.”

