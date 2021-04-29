Opinion CSI needs to be a core pillar of business to be effective Covid-19 showed that corporate philanthrophy needs to be flexible and sustainable, which means ensuring accessible discretionary funds

It has long been accepted that Africa is in dire need of a paradigm shift; a systems re-set, to equip and enable its people to address the long-standing challenges they face. Covid-19 was a stark reminder of this imperative and, despite the many social, health and economic difficulties the pandemic created, it also raised awareness of the potential that exists across Africa for impactful, transformative intervention, delivered through a shared purpose and a unified vision of a better tomorrow for all.

Corporate philanthropy has a vital role to play in delivering this African transformation. The pandemic has heightened awareness of the interconnectedness between all citizens, whether individuals, communities, businesses or corporations. As we come to better recognise and understand this interconnectedness, the important role businesses must play in supporting the societies in which they operate and on which they depend, is becoming increasingly clear. As is the simple truth th...