Resilience and sustainability — notes from the Emerald Isle on St Patrick’s Day

As we begin to see the glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic, we can start to consider what future we want to create as we begin the global recovery. For Ireland, which celebrates its national day, St Patrick’s Day, on March 17, it created a moment to contemplate the future.

Ireland believes the time is right to emerge from the pandemic by focusing on building back better than before, by prioritising sustainability, taking active steps to combat climate change, and tackling some of the environmental challenges of our time to secure the future health of our planet for generations to come.

There is no denying that the pandemic has been a defining period in our world history; it has brought with it great tragedy with the loss of people close to us and disruption to livelihoods, and changed the way we live. Its impact should act as a lesson on the fragility of our wellbeing — both personally and economically.

As much as Covid-19 has defined this period, it has not defined us; in fact, it has defined our spirit of resilience. As we move towards an ever-closer end to the pandemic we have an opportunity to ensure its legacy is one not of sadness and fear, but one of hope, optimism and change.

With this resilience, this hope and optimism, we should set our sights on bringing about real change — it is time for us to be more green, more sustainable, and ensure we prioritise the well-being of people, our economies and ultimately our world.

As we celebrate this St Patrick’s Day, we also celebrate being ready for a green future combining the role of government and our innovative companies operating across Ireland that are ready to collaborate and enable this greener future. With Irish companies already working in partnership with companies in SA and the wider continent, where their reputation for delivering world-leading innovation is valued, this trend will only increase further.