How climate change undermined SA’s economic and financial stability on way to junk status​

As governments worldwide rebuild their economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic there is also a need to strengthen resilience to climate change. This is particularly true in Southern Africa, which has been hit with repeated climatic shocks in recent years, adversely affecting macroeconomic resilience and financial stability. These challenges are expected to increase — according to the International Panel on Climate Change, temperatures in Southern Africa are rising at twice the global average.

Though the SA government’s 2012 national climate change response paper noted the increasing frequency and severity of climate shocks, the country remains exposed to them. In March 2020 Moody’s ratings agency downgraded SA’s credit rating to junk status, owing partially to the country’s exposure to “frequent climate change-related shocks such as droughts, which undermine the agricultural sector's performance and weigh on growth”. This was evidenced by the challenges facing the state-owned Land and Agricultural Development Bank, where there was a sharp increase in nonperforming loans. This ratio was 19.5% at the end of September 2020 — substantially higher than the 9.6% of 2019.

Responding to the drought required the government to bail out Land Bank and finance the country’s drought response, putting further pressure on an already strained fiscus. In March 2020 government declared a national state of disaster for drought for the second time in three years after multiple provincial states of disaster had already been declared. In the 2020 budget statement a provision of R500m was made “for disaster management to respond to the impact of recent floods and ongoing drought”.

In addition, in last month’s budget Land Bank became the only state-owned enterprise to receive a bailout. The National Treasury allocated R7bn to recapitalise the bank after it defaulted in 2020.

Cyclones are also increasing in frequency. The first category 5 tropical cyclone in the South Indian Ocean occurred in 1994, and 12 have been recorded between 1990 and 2015.

In 2019 Cyclone Idai tore through Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, costing the agriculture sector in Malawi — one of the poorest countries in the world — about 5% of its GDP. An assessment by the World Bank in Mozambique showed that the cyclone increased poverty, raised inflation and decreased economic growth. The poverty rate rose from about 64% to 79% in affected areas and played a big role in the decline in real GDP growth from 4.7% to 2.4% (after two decades of GDP growth averaging 8%).

Substantial financial resources were required to address the human impact of the cyclone — 1.7-million Mozambicans, nearly half of them children, required humanitarian support. But Mozambique was not in a financial position to do so — total external debt amounted to $14.78bn in 2019, having increased almost 30% in two years. The debt-to-GDP ratio was an astounding 113%.