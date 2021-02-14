Despite soaring valuations, vaccines are required for economic recovery

The Covid-19 pandemic is an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe. Efforts to stem the spread have resulted in underlying economic hardships worldwide. To prevent the collapse of multiple businesses across sectors, central banks embarked on aggressive monetary expansion in 2020. Interest rates were lowered to levels last experienced in response to the global financial crisis, and much quantitative easing was introduced.

To illustrate this, more than 20% of all US dollars now in issue were created within the last year. Governments worldwide introduced fiscal support packages and banks provided payment holidays. However, the most influential factor since the financial crisis has arguably been the actions of central banks and their control of global money supply.

While not their intended aim, all the stimulus efforts have resulted in considerable increases in asset prices. If it were not for the realism of an ongoing global pandemic, observers of the new record highs of several share indices might believe that Covid-19 had passed and that everything was now well with the world. A small minority of businesses have enjoyed significant benefits from lockdowns, with a huge rise in e-commerce and cloud-based computing two areas of particular interest. The reduction in company earnings has, however, mostly been significant.

Resolving the humanitarian and economic disruption caused by the pandemic requires effective vaccines. The world now has no fewer than five Western-developed vaccines shown in studies to provide protection against the virus: Novavax, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), AstraZeneca-Oxford, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech. The speed with which these have been successfully developed has been remarkable. Previous vaccines have taken eight to 15 years, if efficacious at all, to be introduced. The challenge now moves to availability and successful delivery of the vaccines.

The price of medicines can be a controversial topic. While the pharmaceutical industry generally spends as much on marketing as it does on research & development, marketing is not a requirement for Covid-19 vaccines given the need is so obvious and pent-up demand so strong. The main elements to price are the costs of manufacture and profit. To ensure safety, once any new medicine is approved, no changes to manufacturing protocols are permitted by pharmaceutical regulators. The Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines are novel, using genetic vaccine technology.