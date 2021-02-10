Markets JSE firms as investors’ hopes lift about global economic recovery Local focus is on Thursday's state of the nation address (Sona) BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, maintaining its record levels as hopes of a large US fiscal stimulus and progress in vaccinations continue to drive investor optimism about economic recovery.

US President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief bill is expected to pass through Congress with few changes, despite opposition by Republicans regarding the amount. ..