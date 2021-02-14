Australia and Southern Africa can work together on climate action and energy transition

The year 2020 tested the strength of our communities and the resilience of our countries. It was a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but for Australians it started with the most devastating bushfires in our history. The messages and offers of support from our friends in Southern Africa in our hour of need were truly humbling.

The year demonstrated the importance of marshalling collective will, innovation, resources and leadership to protect and support our communities and countries. While reducing emissions will remain crucial, increased efforts will be required to adapt and build resilience to the climate change already occurring. Economic recovery from the pandemic and climate action will need to go hand in hand.

The recent virtual Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands provided a valuable opportunity for the international community to work together towards a more climate-resilient future. At the summit, Australia reaffirmed its commitment to ambitious and practical action to combat the effects of climate change at home, in our region, and around the world.

Australia and Southern Africa share many climate challenges. But our continents are also blessed with abundant sources of renewable energy as well as the metals and minerals vital to the transition to a low-carbon economy. I see opportunities for our respective countries to share expertise and knowledge in support of climate action and energy transition, including in the emerging clean hydrogen sector.

In Australia, we are working to make our natural resources, environment and water infrastructure more resilient to drought and climate disasters by supporting local communities to design their own economic, social and environmental recovery.

We are fortunate in this regard to be able to learn from the continuing connection of the First Australians, our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, to their country. For more than 65,000 years their traditional knowledge and practices have preserved and protected Australia’s natural environment.