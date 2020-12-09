Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Hindsight is 2020 — the year of the pandemic

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what we've learnt in 2020

09 December 2020 - 16:05 Business Day TV
As we pick through the detritus of the year we must ask ourselves how we can rebuild and what is left to rebuild South Africa's and the globe's battered economy with? Tuesday's third quarter GDP print provides a glimmer of light, that the tunnel may be shorter than originally feared for SA which was already on its knees prior to Covid-19.

Michael Avery talks to Trudi Makhaya, economic adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa; Raymond Parsons, a professor at the NWU school of business and governance and a special policy adviser to Business Unity SA and Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research

