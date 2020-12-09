WATCH: Hindsight is 2020 — the year of the pandemic

As we pick through the detritus of the year we must ask ourselves how we can rebuild and what is left to rebuild South Africa's and the globe's battered economy with? Tuesday's third quarter GDP print provides a glimmer of light, that the tunnel may be shorter than originally feared for SA which was already on its knees prior to Covid-19.

Michael Avery talks to Trudi Makhaya, economic adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa; Raymond Parsons, a professor at the NWU school of business and governance and a special policy adviser to Business Unity SA and Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research