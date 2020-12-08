Public enterprise urges unions to accept three months salary
SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019 and has been grounded for the better part of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic
08 December 2020 - 08:22
The department of public enterprise urged unions at ailing SAA to accept the three months payment for outstanding salaries to help finalise the business rescue process.
The airline’s employees have not been paid for eight months and an agreement was reached with some unions for three months’ payment, but others rejected this. ..
