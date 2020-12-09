National Government appoints interim board at ailing SAA The department says the appointment of the interim board will enhance the independence and balance of the board BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises has appointed six non-executive directors to the interim board of SAA, led by former Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) CEO Geoff Qhena, which will be tasked with restoring proper governance and oversight of the ailing airline during the implementation of the business rescue plan.

Qhena was at the IDC for 20 years and at the helm for 13 before he resigned in August 2018. During his tenure the IDC grew its asset base from R31bn in 2004 to R137bn in 2018...