A Biden administration will be good for trade in and with Africa

Biden is known for his multilateral approach and is expected to work with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and seek to introduce reforms there, if needed. The US is also expected to work with allies at the WTO, such as Europe and Japan, to mobilise resources for Africa. The Biden administration is also likely to engage with UN agencies in Africa, possibly restarting sustainable financing for AU peace-keeping operations.

Biden has already pledged his country’s return to the Paris climate agreement and has said he will halt US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and resume funding, which means it will be better able to help developing economies in the pandemic. Biden is also likely to provide financing for the Green Climate Fund, which was started under the Obama administration to help developing countries respond to climate change.

Previous bipartisan-backed US projects in Africa — including the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Power Africa and Young African Leaders Initiative (Yali) — have been successful and Biden is likely to continue with these initiatives. The DFC, for example, was a development of the Trump presidency and, with the US Exim Bank now functional, Biden is expected to make use of this platform to initiate development projects and work with allies on countering Chinese influence in Africa.

When Trump introduced his US Africa strategy at the end of 2018 he said the US would promote intra-regional trade and commercial ties with its African allies, shifting focus from “indiscriminate aid” to one of trade and investment and positioning the US as a more sustainable alternative to what it termed “predatory” Chinese and Russia interests in Africa. Biden’s Africa strategy could be more targeted — creating alliances through strengthening relationships with allies to stand up to China, as well implementing policies that will benefit US workers.

Private investment in Africa is predicted to continue to grow under a Biden administration, as it did under previous administrations, and investment will continue to be encouraged as a means to counter the detrimental economic impact of the pandemic. Mergers and acquisitions investment into Africa from US acquirers grew in the first half of 2020. According to data from Refinitiv, the US announced 15 deals in the first half of 2020, up from 11 in the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2020, deals worth $658m were announced in Africa, an increase of 219% from the same period in 2019 ($206m).

Biden is reportedly supportive of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), which kicks off in January. AfCFTA is a landmark deal that aims to bring together 54 African countries with a population of more than 1-billion people and a combined GDP of over $3-trillion. Once the agreement’s ambitious goals are realised it will help African member states establish new cross-border value chains, encourage foreign investment and better insulate the continent’s economies from future global shocks.

Biden’s administration is likely to look at new, reciprocal, bilateral and regional trade agreements with Africa. Such agreements are expected to eventually replace the non-reciprocal African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which allows duty — and quota-free — exports from eligible African countries into the US but is due to expire in 2025. Agoa was signed into law by Bill Clinton, and presidents Bush and Obama extended it during their tenure.

All future trade agreements signed between the US and African countries will have to align with AfCFTA trade stipulations and, considering Biden’s environmental stance, they could include climate ­­­change provisions and tariffs on high-carbon imports. Biden will also continue to focus on trade agreements that don’t hamper the exchange of goods or disadvantage US businesses and consumers.

Biden’s likely focus on increased engagement and continued trade and investment in Africa will be good news for a continent in vital need of strong allies and support in its post-pandemic recovery.

