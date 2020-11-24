Biden starts formal transition with access to briefings, Covid-19 response and hiring

Washington — US president-elect Joe Biden and his team will begin to delve into Donald Trump’s coronavirus vaccine planning and assess the condition of federal agencies after the president relented and allowed the transition planning to begin.

After weeks of inaction, the chief of the general services administration (GSA) acknowledged on Monday that Biden was the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election. The shift came after the key swing state of Michigan certified Biden as the winner, at least nine Republican senators called for the transition to begin and the Trump legal team suffered fresh setbacks.

Trump made clear that he wasn’t ready to concede, but the GSA’s declaration gives Biden and his team access to current agency officials, briefing books and other resources, including some $6m in funding.

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies,” Yohannes Abraham, the executive director of the Biden-Harris transition, said in an e-mailed statement.

Trump suggested that he gave GSA administrator Emily Murphy permission to authorise the transition.

“I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” Trump said of Murphy. He added, however, that he would continue to contest the election’s outcome, a campaign that he has pursued with barrages of lawsuits and demands for recounts in several battleground states.

Murphy sent a letter to Biden authorising the formal transition as state and federal courts continue to reject legal challenges by Trump campaign lawyers.

Party stalwarts on Capitol Hill and Trump allies elsewhere had remained largely silent as the president angrily vowed to undo the results of the election. But with the party facing the possible loss of the Senate in two January runoff elections in Georgia, more and more have been saying in public what had been discussed in private.

And Stephen Schwarzman, Trump’s most high-profile supporter on Wall Street, said it was time for the president to accept that he lost.

“Because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, I have determined that you may access the post-election resources and services described in section 3 of the act upon request,” Murphy said in her letter to Biden, citing the Presidential Transition Act of 1963.

For weeks, the Biden transition team has worked informally to establish a new administration, including assembling a coronavirus task force and consulting with public health officials outside the federal government, mimicking the approach former vice-president Dick Cheney took during the disputed 2000 election.

Blocked from interacting with federal agencies, Biden’s staff instead sought out other experts from academia, state governments and Capitol Hill. The biggest change now is that transition aides will be able to flood more than 100 agencies to prepare the way for his administration. They will have access to staff and briefing books assembled earlier this year, as well as information on what administrative issues must be addressed right away.