Japanese financial crisis gives perspective on economy after Covid

It is not unusual for people to look to the past to find insights about the present or gauge patterns to predict the future. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes, it is said.

Analysts have predictably referenced past financial crises to predict what the future may hold for global economic activity, and specifically inflation, after the Covid pandemic. What is different about inflation predictions this time is that instead of a consensus emerging with a minority sitting on the fringes, experts have formed two opposing camps, with each camp presenting credible arguments in support of its case.

The deflationary camp believes the impact of the Covid crisis on industrial production and unemployment was so severe that it will cause a prolonged period of slower growth and low or negative inflation.

The inflationary camp says that the monetary and fiscal policies used to contain the effects of the pandemic will cause surging inflation as money’s role as a store of value diminishes.

The deflationary camp typically references the prolonged impact of the Great Depression as a historical precedent for deflation. The inflationary camp typically references the hyperinflationary crisis in the Weimar Republic in the 1920s as evidence of how money printing can lead to inflation.

There have been no references to the recent Japanese Heisei crisis of the late 1980s by either camp. Intuitively, one would think parallels between this crisis and the situation now would provide support to those in the deflationary camp, because this was one of the most severe deflationary crises on record. However, this crisis should also be of interest to those in the inflationary camp as they should be looking for reasons why the situation now is different to then.

The Holy Grail of Macroeconomics: Lessons from Japan’s Great Recession by Richard Koo, chief economist at Japan’s Nomura Research Institute, provides insight into the Heisei crisis.

For background, the Heisei crisis followed an asset bubble in Japan that was so severe that almost 20 years later (as at February 22 2008), commercial land prices in six cities in Japan were still 84% lower than their peak.

To place the destruction of wealth in context, $15-trillion in Japanese wealth was destroyed (equivalent to three years of Japanese GDP), whereas only one year of US wealth was destroyed during the Great Depression. At its peak the Japanese asset bubble caused the value of the land on which the Tokyo Imperial Palace stood being worth more than all the land in the state of California.