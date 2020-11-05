Tourism needs to be safe and sustainable, for its staff, visitors and the environment

In many ways, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fragile scaffolding that holds modern human society together. As the tourism sector is gradually allowed to reopen, we are faced with the tremendous responsibility of strengthening the long-term durability of our operations in this now tenuous environment.

During the lockdown we have developed stringent recovery support measures and safety protocols for the planned reopening of operations, including the launch of a hiker safety service in July. There is ongoing communication to staff, suppliers and visitors focusing on health and safety, along with reinforcing our commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

Throughout the national lockdown we have been engaging the relevant industry bodies to ensure we meet the necessary health and safety standards, as well as implement measures to protect staff and visitors ahead of the reopening of the cableway.

We are considering new ways of operating that will amplify our safety precaution efforts, such as the online purchasing of tickets, which will provide a contactless and cashless service for visitors wishing to experience the cableway.

It is important that the intrinsic symbiosis between tourism and conservation is recognised. In an effort to protect the mountain, the TMACC formed a partnership with SanParks. Through this, we aim to improve the safety and security of tourists and hikers on the mountain.

We believe our path towards continued financial prosperity must always be underpinned by social and environmental justice. The tourism industry contributes to carbon emissions that affect the natural environment, but the income it generates also affords conservationists the resources they need to effectively protect precious and sensitive ecosystem areas such as Table Mountain, which would not otherwise be possible.

The TMACC was awarded the African Responsible Tourism Award in 2019, which recognised our efforts, as a responsible tourism operator, to maximise the positive and minimise the negative impacts of tourism. We achieved this through implementing effective means of processes, operations and communication to encourage responsible behaviour by our staff and visitors.

In a post-coronavirus world, consumers will be more conscious of their environmental footprint. Our mission is to keep this natural wonder accessible to all who wish to experience it, while also taking every available step to nurture its precious habitats, so that its splendour will continue to be an inspiration for many generations to come.

As a leader in the tourism industry, we realise that now more than ever we need to increase our collaborative efforts to establish partnerships with local businesses to help support the local economy. This approach includes the introduction of more local suppliers, manufacturers and other service providers into our macro-environment to create sustainable communities.

We celebrate the rich tapestry of people, cultures and voices that constitute our organisation. Over the years, the TMACC has consistently applied its philosophy of improvement — putting in more than what we take out. Each staff member is empowered through knowledge-sharing and training initiatives. Furthermore, we continue to grant extensive bursaries to our employees to acquire tertiary qualifications, allowing them to up-skill along their chosen career paths.

It is time to bring about change within this dynamic sector. This can be achieved while still protecting the livelihoods of those employed in the industry, all while continuing to create sustainable environments for tourists and employees.

The tourism sector has always held a fair amount of power and influence across many sectors, and, as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. The challenging times we face as an industry have presented us with plenty of opportunity for innovation that will ultimately improve the travel experience for many of us.

• Parker is MD of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.