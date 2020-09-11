World / Africa

Mauritius spill caused in part by a lack of awareness and Wi-Fi

Mitsui OSK Lines also said the ship was using the wrong type of nautical charts as it veered towards the island nation and ran aground on July 25

11 September 2020 - 17:29 Shiho Takezawa
Cleaning up some of the oil that spilt from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio off Mauritius. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE ANTOINE
Cleaning up some of the oil that spilt from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio off Mauritius. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE ANTOINE

Tokyo — A shipping accident offshore Mauritius that polluted its beaches with fuel was partly caused by a lack of crew awareness, according to the Japanese company that chartered the vessel.

Mitsui OSK Lines also said the ship was using the wrong type of nautical charts as it veered towards the island nation and ran aground on July 25, president Junichiro Ikeda said at a press briefing Friday.

The ship, MV Wakashio, leaked about 1,000 tonnes of fuel when it began breaking apart last month, causing ecological damage as it fouled beaches and mangroves. The spill is expected to impact the marine and tourism industry that employs at least a fifth of the workforce in the Indian Ocean nation.

“The crew lacked awareness of the danger of the ship getting closer to the shore,” Ikeda said, adding that the nautical charts the ship was using at the time didn’t show detailed water depths and that waves from the south were also pushing the ship ashore.

The shipping ministry of Mauritius has completed an interim report that will serve as a basis for further investigations, though it hasn’t been released publicly. A separate report earlier this month by the Panama Maritime Authority said the ship had moved closer to the island to connect to Wi-Fi, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK reported.

Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the ship, said the company is unable to comment on the investigation. “The owner will not comment on these matters until the official process of the law is concluded,” it said in e-mailed responses to questions.

Mitsui OSK (MOL) also said on Friday that it’s committing ¥1bn ($9.4m) partly to help with the clean-up in Mauritius. About ¥800m will go into a fund over the next few years for the environmental recovery and protection of biodiversity, including mangroves, coral reefs and seabirds.

About ¥100m will go to NGOs and other groups in Mauritius, while the remainder is earmarked for expenses, including setting up an office in the country. Nagashiki Shipping will also donate money to the fund.

Bloomberg

India sends team to Mauritius as stranded oil tanker breaks apart

Authorities say rough weather has hampered clean-up efforts
World
3 weeks ago

Mauritius to seek compensation after oil spill off its coast

Crack inside the hull of the stricken Japanese-owned vessel raises fear it may break up
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC delegation leaves Zimbabwe empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Easy electricity deal backfires as Ghana now owed ...
World / Africa
3.
Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
World / Africa
4.
Israel-UAE trade will overtake deals with Egypt
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwe to resume international flights from ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach near site of July oil spill

World / Africa

Who will pay for the Mauritius oil spill?

World / Africa

Mauritius tourism — first Covid-19, now a toxic oil spill

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.