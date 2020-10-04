Opinion

LETTER: Has Ebrahim Patel done his homework?

04 October 2020 - 20:00
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I trust the dramatic move to promote local production, as described by Peter Bruce in his recent column, has been given a bit more thought than the quaint rules about what could be purchased during the total lockdown (“Get set to steel ourselves for more pain”, September 30).

Stopping the export of scrap steel, for example, and imposing swingeing duties on imported steel products won’t necessarily assist in promoting local jobs. In fact, it may achieve the opposite. It all depends if a particular steel profile or grade is available locally at competitive prices.

Having endured two price increases and a steel shortage in as many months, I suspect trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel should be careful. If our sorcerer’s apprentice imposes additional import duties on profiles with no or insufficient local production he will just price local fabricators out of the market. That is, if they can find any raw material at all to keep their workers busy.  

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

