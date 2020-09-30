WATCH: Steeling for a fight

ArcelorMittal SA announced on Tuesday that it would restart the second blast furnace at its Vanderbijlpark operations in January due to higher steel demand. But there is a broader question about whether we need to protect our primary steel industry to the detriment of downstream manufacturers?

Michael Avery is joined by ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster; Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers Association of SA; and Nicolette Skjoldhammer, MD of Betterect, a downstream steel fabricator, to talk about the reindustrialisation and steel-pricing debate in SA.