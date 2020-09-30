Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Get set to steel ourselves for more pain BL PREMIUM

The boss of the investigations directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority, Hermione Cronje, has squeaked home by a whisker, meeting a public promise to make a major state capture arrest by the end of September. You have to appreciate her style. All the best deadlines are pushed to the limit.

She set the Hawks loose on the last day of the month to arrest people implicated in a huge fraud committed in a R255m tender to audit and assess asbestos in housing in the Free State in 2014. By midafternoon the Sunday Times Daily was also reporting the imminent arrest of a senior ANC politician.