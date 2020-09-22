The status quo in the audit profession can no longer be tolerated

The launch on September 18 of Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu’s memoir of his time as chair of KPMG SA from January 2018 to March 2020, Enabler or Victim? KPMG SA and State Capture, is a necessary reminder of the fundamental role of auditing and the need for greater reform in the profession.

Clinically, the purpose of an audit is to enhance the degree of confidence in a set of financial statements. This is achieved via an audit opinion on whether the financial statements are prepared in accordance with the relevant reporting frameworks or not.

But the world is not clinical. It is volatile and ambiguous. Organisations are increasingly complex and have a multitude of stakeholders to consider. Auditing plays a crucial role in the economy by cutting through this complexity and creating order in financial markets, based on trustworthy financial results that can be relied on. The role of an auditor in providing enhanced trust to stakeholders of these organisations therefore remains of paramount importance.

However, the profession has, in recent years, experienced numerous challenges resulting in an erosion of trust and greater scrutiny by stakeholders and the public. Criticism should not be ignored or disregarded by the audit profession as it shows that stakeholders appreciate the uniquely influential role auditors play.

It is therefore incumbent on the audit profession to accelerate its discussions on audit reform to improve audit quality and make sure the profession remains fit for purpose. These developments present an opportunity to improve the degree of trust in the existing audit product and redefine the scope to align more keenly with the public interest.

Audit reform cannot be the only answer to this problem. Tackling greed and malfeasance requires vigilance from all stakeholders. One wonders if the investing public, staff of the organisations in question and communities are using all the tools available to subject boards and management to scrutiny. Are professional fund managers and analysts, who are financial specialists, asking the right questions and probing the numbers as they should? Are boards, which are expected to provide oversight of management in the interest of the company and its stakeholders, sufficiently rigorous? I don’t believe we can answer these questions with a confident “yes”.

The finance professionals and auditors allegedly involved in the malfeasance mentioned above may not have adhered to the highest standards of competence and ethics. But if one truly wants to prevent this kinds of unethical and sometimes criminal conduct from happening again, or at least if one wants to make it difficult for criminal conduct to occur, all elements of this oversight ecosystem have to work better.

In his book, Nkuhlu describes enhancing trust as an extraordinarily important responsibility in any society. Trust, he says, is an essential ingredient in building co-operation and creating lasting relationships. Due to the public interest nature of the role of auditors, and given the interconnectedness of the audit profession with the financial ecosystem, it is imperative that effective solutions are devised.

Failure to prioritise audit reform could result in SA lagging behind its international peers. This could further jeopardise our competitive advantage as an investment destination and reverse the country’s progress on the development curve. Trust in institutions is a key determinant of economic progress, and without trusted institutions, Nkuhlu contests, it is exceedingly difficult to achieve sustained socio-economic modernisation.

Independent verification of the conduct of business by a trusted audit profession is crucial to the prospects of a nation. A trusted and independent audit profession is effectively a buttress against the abuse of power. It stands between the public and self-serving individuals seeking personal enrichment.

Attributes such as independence, objectivity and scepticism, argues Nkuhlu, are vital for auditors to be fit for purpose and for the profession to fulfil its role. Furthermore, he says there should be an inherent commitment to serve the public interest. In short, integrity, audit quality and serving the public interest should be at the very centre of an audit firm’s purpose. Nkuhlu is unequivocal about audit firms exercising extreme care in carrying out their duties and appreciating that their expertise has a significant impact on society. To this end it highlights the profession’s need to deeply understand its fundamental role in society — which is to enhance trust in financial reporting and global financial markets.