National KPMG to pay reparations to former Sars employees affected by rogue unit report Announcement comes as Wiseman Nkuhlu publishes memoir of his time as chair of the discredited professional services company

The chair of KPMG SA says the company will contribute to reparations for current and former employees of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) who were purged by former commissioner Tom Moyane after the infamous “rogue unit” report authored by KPMG.

“As part of re-establishing trust with Sars, the issue of reparations came up that KPMG should contribute to reparations and the healing of those people, and that has been agreed. We recognise that it’s a matter of time,” said KPMG SA chair Wiseman Nkuhlu.