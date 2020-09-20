BP to become integrated energy company as it moves away from oil and gas

Sydney — BP is probably the first oil major that has made concrete plans for the end of oil — or at least the shrinking of its role. The company announced a big strategic pivot in August that would see it turn from an “integrated oil company” to an “integrated energy company”.

The labelling is mercifully less flamboyant than its previous attempts to look green. Whenever I tweet about BP, my mentions are inevitably full of references to “Beyond Petroleum”, the corporate slogan developed and endlessly advertised under Lord John Browne, three CEOs and two decades ago.

Cynicism is warranted; its foray into what was then known as “alternative energy” was later mostly sold off or closed by new management.

This time might be different. BP plans to cut its oil and gas output by about 40% over the next decade and increase its renewable energy generation capacity 20-fold. It’s also given up on luring investors with the high dividends of the past, cutting its payout in half and lowering its expected returns on capital from the low- to mid-double digits that conventional oil once achieved to a more modest 8% to 10%, closer to what big renewable energy investments yield.

There are niggles, of course. The cuts to its oil and gas extraction exclude anything produced from BP’s stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft, which equates to about 30% of its current emissions. And BP’s plans for the next decade will include not just a big expansion of solar power, wind farms, and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, but also building up its liquefied natural gas businesses, investing in methane-based hydrogen, and developing carbon capture and storage.

Even in spite of all that, BP’s commitment stands apart from other oil companies’. Most are, at best, pledging to cut their “emissions intensity”, a relative measure that allows them to keep extracting more oil and gas overall. On top of that, BP intends to reach its new 2030 target without relying on activities such as planting trees to “offset” its emissions.