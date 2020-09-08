Companies / Energy SA businesses rush for energy alternatives to Eskom Solar power remains the most popular renewable energy and ‘sells itself’ BL PREMIUM

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are following in the footsteps of larger corporates in seeking out alternatives to Eskom in the face of increasingly unreliable and costly electricity supply.

Kyle Durham, head of alternative energy solutions at FNB, has seen a notable uptick in interest in this area from the bank’s business customers this year.