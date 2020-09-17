What Casac has been doing during those ‘nine wasted years’

It is perhaps no coincidence that the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution’s (Casac) 10 years of existence has largely coincided with the “nine wasted years” of the Zuma administration. The necessity for a progressive civil society organisation to defend and advance the foundations of our constitutional democracy was foremost in the minds of Casac’s pioneers over dinner at a restaurant in Adderley Street, Cape Town, in 2009 — the late Prof Kader Asmal, Geoff Budlender, Mamphela Ramphele and Richard Calland — as they anticipated the attacks on the independence of the judiciary and other bulwarks of the constitution.

As Casac was launched at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia on September 17 2010, its inaugural chair, Sipho Pityana, said: “In the changing circumstances of our times, a conservative assault on the constitution from the very powerful in our society is raising its ugly head”.

Pityana later explained why Casac was established: “The constitution was a product not just of political compromise, but also of a profound political struggle based on the principles of the Freedom Charter — a struggle and a set of principles whose values are in danger of being submerged by the rush to personal enrichment of a new, venal conservative faction that straddles the right wing of the ANC alliance and a broader political establishment that has formed over the past decade.”

Casac has focused on issues of public accountability, the rule of law, and the strengthening of institutions of governance through a strategy embracing research, advocacy, lobbying and litigation. One of its first research reports — Combating Corruption: Towards a Comprehensive Societal Response — was published in March 2011, just days before the landmark Glenister II judgment from the Constitutional Court. The report resonated with the judgment, arguing that the constitution and our international law obligations required an independent anti-corruption agency.

Almost 10 years later and it seems the government has finally been persuaded of this. The recent announcement of a “fusion centre” of nine law enforcement agencies is a step towards that; but, as proposed in our report, it must go beyond resurrecting a Scorpions-like agency and imbue a dedicated agency with additional mandates of prevention and public education.

The recent Covid-19 corruption scandals have again exposed the weaknesses in the procurement system that a comprehensive prevention strategy can address. The government’s soon-to-be-released national anti-corruption strategy also speaks to a “whole of society” response to tackling corruption, an approach articulated in our 2011 report.

The public protector’s state of capture report in 2016 gave the president 30 days in which to appoint a judicial commission of inquiry. Casac thereafter wrote to then president Jacob Zuma urging him to appoint such a commission, notwithstanding his intended review of the public protector’s report, as it would be in the public interest to do so. We were subsequently named as one of the respondents in Zuma’s review application, which we actively opposed.

While Zuma’s application failed and the commission was appointed by Zuma in January 2018, we continue to oppose his attempts to appeal the personal costs order granted against him in this matter, most recently in the Supreme Court of Appeal last month.