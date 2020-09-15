Opinion

SECOND TAKE

LOS ANGELES TIMES: Stop this mess, all lives matter

The US nation desperately needs cooler heads and an end to a season of death — so far it has had neither

15 September 2020 - 15:38
People pray during a prayer vigil following the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department deputies in Compton, outside St. Francis Medical Center hospital in Lynwood, California, US, on September 13, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People pray during a prayer vigil following the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department deputies in Compton, outside St. Francis Medical Center hospital in Lynwood, California, US, on September 13, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The ambush-style shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at the weekend as they sat in their patrol car at the LA Metro station in Compton was cruel and disgusting, as were the words some demonstrators reportedly shouted outside St Francis Medical Centre, where the two deputies were being treated.

Witnesses said some in the crowd outside the hospital shouted, “Death to police” and “Kill the police.” The sheriff’s department tweeted that some shouted, “We hope they die,” and blocked the hospital’s emergency entrances.

At this time there is no evidence connecting the attack to killings of black people around the country by police officers. But tensions over those killings, and the protests that have followed, make the mental juxtaposition of the events unavoidable.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters demanded justice for Dijon Kizzee, a black man who was riding a bicycle when sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop him for a vehicle code violation. They shot him dead, and the supposed violation still has not been explained.

It should go without saying that the shooting of the deputies and the cruel chants at the hospital do nothing to further the investigation of Kizzee’s killing. Or to explain the fatal shooting of Andres Guardado by deputies in June. Or to alter the law enforcement practices that led to the deaths.

Nor do they justify the deputies’ arrest of KPCC reporter Josie Huang, who was doing her job covering the scene at the hospital. Nor was anything useful added by President Donald Trump, who ghoulishly tweeted: “If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer.” 

The nation, in desperate need of cooler heads and an end to a season of death, must for the present make its way with neither. We have in our hands the power to destroy ourselves and one another, and we seem bent on exercising it.

The hunt for the deputies’ shooter must continue. If a suspect is caught and tried, the proceedings should be conducted with truth and fairness. Law enforcement practices must be scrutinised and, where needed, corrected. Racism must be acknowledged and combated. Our communities, our people, must get a chance to breathe. /Los Angeles, September 13, 2020

Los Angeles

THE LEX COLUMN: Quantum computing: the need for speed

More than 50 start-ups have secured backing since 2012, but some researchers fear a funding boom will give way to bust
Opinion
1 day ago

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR: Combating opioid misuse starts with tackling problems at grass-roots level

The focus should be on primary solutions that can forestall drug abuse and address societal issues
Opinion
1 day ago

THE GUARDIAN: Trust in Johnson waning on move to remodel Brexit

UK prime minister mulls going back on the deal he had negotiated
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Will Covid-19 kill off Sandton and other swish ...
Opinion
2.
BUSI MAVUSO: A most welcome change of pace
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: SA is out of money and out of ideas
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Why all South Africans should back a basic income ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: ANC’s Zimbabwe flight
Opinion

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Cancer vaccines: not such a long shot

Opinion

NEW YORK TIMES: Secret briefings on election meddling are not acceptable

Opinion

SEATTLE TIMES: Distance students also need shots

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.