Why modern monetary theory is such a dangerous drug
Modern monetary theory is a new term for an old idea. Its proponents argue a state that issues fiat money does not have to resort to taxation and borrowing to pay its bills. It can fund itself simply by printing money.
While there are numerous historical examples of unfunded fiscal spending being followed by hyperinflation and economic collapse, the modern supporters of what would previously have been regarded as economic heresy say this time it is different.
Central banks in the US, Europe and Japan have been applying the precepts of modern monetary theory for the past decade, and in responding to the Covid-19 crisis have abandoned any sense of traditional financial prudence. The US Federal Reserve has been the most aggressive, increasing its balance sheet from $4-trillion to $7-trillion over the three months since the market meltdown in March.
Most of this new money has been used to fund an exploding federal fiscal deficit. The balance sheets of the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have collectively increased by $6.3-trillion this year. Modern monetary theory has arrived almost by accident. Its longer-term unintended consequences pose a grave risk to the financial stability of the global economy.
For centuries a golden rule of public finance has been that a state should live within its means. Fiscal spending should not exceed sustainable tax revenues and prudent borrowing. The wisdom of this precept was confirmed when governments tried to sustain economic growth by Keynesian deficit spending into the recession triggered by the first oil price shock in 1973. The consequence was damaging inflation, which was only brought under control in the early 1980s when the Fed raised dollar interest rates to levels that caused a serious recession. After this bad experience financial prudence again became the guiding principle of public finance.
In recent years in many countries political leadership has become increasingly restive about the constraint on government spending imposed by what have generally been regarded as prudent targets for fiscal deficits and the appropriate stock of government debt relative to GDP. This is not restricted to the political left, which usually favours increased expenditures.
In the US the Republican party has pushed through tax cuts, and in the UK prime minister Boris Johnson has abandoned Margaret Thatcher’s legacy of fiscal conservatism. Usually the justification offered is pressing need, for example to combat climate change, meet the growing cost of health care as the population ages, renovate ageing infrastructure and address poverty. The argument against has been that however desirable, they are unaffordable.
Our immediate problem is a paucity of domestic savings
The present orgy of spending financed by printing money sets an alarming precedent. It seems to give the lie to the idea that public spending must not exceed available resources. Politics is like water. It flows downhill by the easiest path. The rapidly developing habit of using central banks to finance governments will be difficult to break. Modern monetary theory is a dangerous drug to which political elites can easily become addicted.
The developed economies of the northern hemisphere can pursue imprudent fiscal policies because in the current deflationary environment they can get away with it, at least in the short term. They have large, diverse and robust economies.
In the case of Europe and Japan they have external surpluses, so are less vulnerable to capital flight. The US enjoys the inordinate privilege of the dollar being the world’s reserve currency. Even though these nations are probably creating serious problems for the future, they have the freedom to be irresponsible without immediate adverse consequences. The same does not apply to emerging markets such as SA.
Our immediate problem is a paucity of domestic savings. In recent years we have been trapped in economic stagnation. There is widespread agreement that escaping from this unhappy situation will require increased investment by productive enterprises. Our fiscal deficit has grown so large it is now consuming all our national savings, and even on the most optimistic projections threatens to crowd the private sector out of domestic capital markets for years.
Foreigners who invest in emerging markets are particularly neurotic about governments that are unconventionally imprudent. They wish to avoid investing in a country that will become the next Zimbabwe, Venezuela or Argentina. Among the warning signals that would prompt instant capital flight is funding the government through the central bank by printing money. If SA started doing this an exodus of capital would make financing the fiscal deficit more difficult and expensive. Even the dollar has weakened 8% after the Fed’s creation of money earlier this year. The rand would be much more vulnerable.
There is a lot of foreign money in SA, including about R500bn in government bonds, the owners of which could panic. The rand would weaken with inflationary consequences, which would force the Reserve Bank to increase interest rates. While there would be immediate short-term costs, even more damaging would be the long-term consequences of exclusion from international capital markets. Who in their right mind would invest in a country adopting the policies that bankrupted Zimbabwe?
While funding SA’s fiscal deficit is a formidable challenge, we lack the freedom to copy developed economies and print the money. To do so would make matters even worse. Modern monetary theory is not for us.
• McGregor is a portfolio manager at Allan Gray.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.