The 4IR could be a vaccination against the procurement virus

A review of the system is required, including stringent laws to ensure internal controls; the possibilities brought by the new technologies; how to program the systems with the internal controls entrenched in our laws and policies; how to automate the entire ecosystem; build in segregation of duties; remove human hands in the supply chain systems and processes; and produce dashboard reports that can be considered for monitoring and decision-making purposes.

Supply chain automation is about systematising part or all of a workflow to improve processes. In essence, it means utilising technology to centrally manage a complex web of working. Based on the above, digital transformation of procurement systems will minimise the regrettable experiences of some that dirty the brand of our government, abuse taxpayers and bankrupt the country.

Connect the country with fast broadband connectivity, lower data costs, reskill employees, encourage access to online platforms by all our citizens, encourage entrepreneurship, as well as creativity and innovation in the digital space.

Promote a digital economy, in particular, in supply chain management. Automation gives rise to a number of benefits for both the state and businesses — reducing manual effort while increasing productivity, efficiency, accuracy and enhanced risk management.

Automation is a game-changer; procurement is the game. In the digital age, entities need to optimise their workflows to maintain a competitive edge. Supply chain automation enables the improved processes and system trails that protect reputations. E-procurement should ensure and enable the bidders and service providers to access information.

Information should cover the full procurement process, from advertisement, downloading of documents (eradicate payment for procurement documents), processing steps, compliance review, adjudication, award, e-invoicing, e-payment and contract management.

There should be real-time decision-making, and record-keeping backed up to a secure portal that will synthesise, analyse and produce a dashboard report of the successful bidders for the relevant accounting authorities. The era of round-table bid evaluation committees and bid adjudication committees is outdated.

An automated online procurement process will contribute significantly to the achievement of the intentions of section 217 of the constitution, of fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective procurement, including the acceptable categories of preference in the allocation of contracts and the protection or advancement of people or categories of people, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination.

E-procurement will contribute to avoiding the greatest disappointment and dismay of corruption and factionalism affecting the leadership of institutions and the government.

The improvements from the abolished historical tender boards in the current system have not yielded substantial positive results, despite all the good intentions; instead they have been hijacked — as we saw with state capture and corruption on steroids.

The new draft procurement reform bill is an opportunity to digitalise the system. More energy should be put into investing in e-procurement. This will ensure internal control efficiencies, thus easing the work of the chief audit executive, auditor-general and the National Treasury. This approach is so urgent the country cannot afford to wait for the draft Public Procurement Bill.

Coupled with e-procurement, the criminal and justice system must be digitalised to enhance efficiencies. This is critical to giving meaning and effect to the legal principle of “justice delayed is justice denied”. The government must support the commitment by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to fully digitalise the justice system and speedily eradicate the manual storage of mountains of paperwork.