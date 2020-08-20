The 4IR could be a vaccination against the procurement virus
Digitalising procurement systems is so essential to prevent corruption the country cannot afford to wait for the draft Public Procurement Bill
Procurement legislation needs a massive overhaul with regard to new technologies. Legislation being introduced presents an opportunity to revolutionise the current procurement regime while remaining true to the principles of cost-effectiveness, fairness, transparency, equity and competitiveness, which are designed to advance economic development; poverty eradication; job creation; redress of imbalances of the past, as per the constitution; and support the entrance of new role-players and small, medium and micro-enterprises into the mainstream economy.
This piece is not about the current procurement corruption probes; it is a principled discussion about future government procurement processes, in line with the draft Public Procurement Bill (February 2020) that would repeal the existing framework. That said, the biggest pandemic confronting our society — second only to Covid-19 — is rampant betrayal manifesting as endemic corruption.
While we must be vigilant against unsubstantiated allegations, to avoid collapsing the state we must rid our country and society of tender irregularities and corruption. We need proper tools of analysis, rigorous probing, engagements, and creative and innovative scientific research to find preventive tools that protect the state and individuals.
Well-intended economic transformation policy interventions to address the imbalances of the past — with the objective of redress enshrined in our constitution and given effect through various pieces of developmental legislation, policy guiding state departments and related entities — have degenerated into procurement squabbles and the enrichment of a few.
This gory picture has been laid bare at the Zondo, Mompati and Khampepe commissions of inquiry, which exposed the deep rot that continues to erode the moral fibre of society, deepening poverty and widening inequality.
Digital transformation of procurement systems will minimise the regrettable experiences of some, dirtying the brand of our government, abusing taxpayers and bankrupting the country
Technology can help address these challenges. The ANC must not be hamstrung by administrative challenges derailing it from this revolutionary task; let it use new technologies to drive business processes.
A review of the system is required, including stringent laws to ensure internal controls; the possibilities brought by the new technologies; how to program the systems with the internal controls entrenched in our laws and policies; how to automate the entire ecosystem; build in segregation of duties; remove human hands in the supply chain systems and processes; and produce dashboard reports that can be considered for monitoring and decision-making purposes.
Supply chain automation is about systematising part or all of a workflow to improve processes. In essence, it means utilising technology to centrally manage a complex web of working. Based on the above, digital transformation of procurement systems will minimise the regrettable experiences of some that dirty the brand of our government, abuse taxpayers and bankrupt the country.
Connect the country with fast broadband connectivity, lower data costs, reskill employees, encourage access to online platforms by all our citizens, encourage entrepreneurship, as well as creativity and innovation in the digital space.
Promote a digital economy, in particular, in supply chain management. Automation gives rise to a number of benefits for both the state and businesses — reducing manual effort while increasing productivity, efficiency, accuracy and enhanced risk management.
Automation is a game-changer; procurement is the game. In the digital age, entities need to optimise their workflows to maintain a competitive edge. Supply chain automation enables the improved processes and system trails that protect reputations. E-procurement should ensure and enable the bidders and service providers to access information.
Information should cover the full procurement process, from advertisement, downloading of documents (eradicate payment for procurement documents), processing steps, compliance review, adjudication, award, e-invoicing, e-payment and contract management.
There should be real-time decision-making, and record-keeping backed up to a secure portal that will synthesise, analyse and produce a dashboard report of the successful bidders for the relevant accounting authorities. The era of round-table bid evaluation committees and bid adjudication committees is outdated.
An automated online procurement process will contribute significantly to the achievement of the intentions of section 217 of the constitution, of fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective procurement, including the acceptable categories of preference in the allocation of contracts and the protection or advancement of people or categories of people, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination.
E-procurement will contribute to avoiding the greatest disappointment and dismay of corruption and factionalism affecting the leadership of institutions and the government.
The improvements from the abolished historical tender boards in the current system have not yielded substantial positive results, despite all the good intentions; instead they have been hijacked — as we saw with state capture and corruption on steroids.
The new draft procurement reform bill is an opportunity to digitalise the system. More energy should be put into investing in e-procurement. This will ensure internal control efficiencies, thus easing the work of the chief audit executive, auditor-general and the National Treasury. This approach is so urgent the country cannot afford to wait for the draft Public Procurement Bill.
Coupled with e-procurement, the criminal and justice system must be digitalised to enhance efficiencies. This is critical to giving meaning and effect to the legal principle of “justice delayed is justice denied”. The government must support the commitment by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to fully digitalise the justice system and speedily eradicate the manual storage of mountains of paperwork.
Covid-19 has presented an opportunity to modernise our systems and benefit from the efficiencies of digital platforms
It is unacceptable that a person or entity does the right thing of stepping aside to enable procurement-related investigations without perceived interference, then months go by without finalisation of the investigation, subjecting innocent people to trial in the court of public opinion — prosecution and persecution.
Long investigations, usually as a result of poor document management, are not in the interest of good governance and fairness.
Similarly, guilty parties must be proven guilty as soon as possible. The current process of taking years in adjudicating a case is not fair to the affected parties or state resources.
Again, digitalisation offers many worthwhile advantages. Not only does it increase productivity, it also protects rights and obligations through safekeeping of confidential data, reduced chances of missing data, sound disaster recovery management, and promoting an environmentally friendly state. Digitalisation will add points to the state’s eco-friendly account.
Because of digitalisation, lots of information has become accessible in real time, which has made life easier for many.
Covid-19 has presented an opportunity to modernise our systems and benefit from the efficiencies of digital platforms. We have seen the government, political parties, civil society, business, families and more, operating on digital platforms.
These Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies are positioned as having the potential to propel countries into a new age of unprecedented economic prosperity. Covid-19 is forcing this potential even more. We need the political will to improve efficiency and fast-track our plans to ensure timeous consequence management against those abusing or misappropriating state resources.
Let’s vaccinate procurement processes by automating them soon.
• Mtimde, a member of the secretariat of the ANC national executive committee on communications, is a special adviser to the minister in the presidency. He has worked in various capacities in government and has served on a number of boards, including the SABC, NSFAS, the Mict Seta and Sentech. He writes in his personal capacity.
