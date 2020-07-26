Global co-operation helps individual countries too

There is a great global misalignment; at the very moment co-operation is more vital than ever to address urgent challenges, it is in decline.

In late June, referencing the fractured response to the Covid-19 crisis, UN secretary-general António Guterres warned that “there is total lack of co-ordination among countries”. Some have gone further, drawing on examples from history and comparing the global quest for a Covid-19 vaccine to the space race between the US and the Soviet Union, in which each side was looking to “win” at the expense of the other.

Though lamentable, it should not come as a surprise that the coronavirus is showcasing a lack of global co-operation, and even opening a new frontline for competition. After all, the pandemic struck an already unsettled world — one in which profound shifts in power were underway and causing competitive instincts to overtake co-operative mindsets.

But the virus can also serve to re-set these instincts by reminding global actors that co-ordination is the key to advancing not just shared priorities, but also self-interests.

The economic system is perhaps the most salient example of how frictions were increasing prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Between 1990 and 2015, extreme poverty declined from close to 40% of the global population to 10%. This result was largely possible because of a more integrated global economy and global value chains — the effect of comparative advantages between countries in action.

Unwinding this system would come at a high cost and would lead to lower growth and fewer jobs. Let’s not forget that almost 50% of global trade involves the global value chains.

Yet this system for advancing joint prosperity — albeit a system that was imperfect — was used in recent years as a mechanism for enacting punishment on rivals. Trade has become less about creating win-win agreements and more about gaining advantage at the expense of a global competitor. In late 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that rising trade tensions would pose a drag on economic growth of about $700bn in 2020.

The same increase in friction was manifesting in the area of technology. After years in which the US and China had identified areas for science and technology co-operation, a “tech race” is now quickly unfolding. This competition is high-stakes: the number of internet users has gone up from 1.6-billion during the 2008 financial crisis to 4.1-billion. And, artificial intelligence could increase economic growth by as much as 30% over the coming 15 years in those countries that master the technology.