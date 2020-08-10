National Fewer than 10,000 businesses helped by scheme intended to assist 700,000 BL PREMIUM

More than three months after launching a R200bn scheme to help businesses hit by lockdown keep paying rent and salaries, only R13.26bn or 6.6% has been paid out.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the relief towards the end of April, he said: “It is expected that the scheme will support over 700,000 firms and more than 3-million employees through this difficult period.”