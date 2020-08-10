Fewer than 10,000 businesses helped by scheme intended to assist 700,000
10 August 2020 - 20:15
More than three months after launching a R200bn scheme to help businesses hit by lockdown keep paying rent and salaries, only R13.26bn or 6.6% has been paid out.
When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the relief towards the end of April, he said: “It is expected that the scheme will support over 700,000 firms and more than 3-million employees through this difficult period.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now