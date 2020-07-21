Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Wanted: policy leaders and technocrats who can ensure everyone is connected BL PREMIUM

Internet access is a human right — at least that’s the core message of several global campaigns and organisations that are pushing to have this critical service recognised for the powerful tool it is.

It is considered such a significant enabler — of communication, business and education — that extending access to it forms part of UN sustainable development goal (SDG) 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure). The SDGs are part of the 2030 agenda adopted by UN member states as part of their commitment to the notion of leaving no-one behind.