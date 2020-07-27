CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA’s habit of appeasing labour is pushing us towards ruin
27 July 2020 - 15:20
Sometimes statistics hit home with such clarity you feel it in your bones. Two pieces of data have had that effect on me in recent days.
The first is that the government will spend almost 60% of tax revenue in 2020 on just 1.3-million public servants — a mere 2.2% of the population. The second is that, according to studies cited by the National Treasury, for every R1 the government spends, it generates just 27c of economic growth.
