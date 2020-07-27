THE JAPAN TIMES: Pandemic is costing medical institutions and staff

Japanese medical institutions and their staff are suffering financial losses after manning the front line in the battle against Covid-19. Many people have refrained from seeing doctors in recent months out of concern they might be infected during a visit to a hospital or clinic. Institutions that accepted infected people have also lost revenue as they were forced to curtail or postpone treatment of other patients while spending extra resources on those hit by the novel coronavirus. The summer bonuses of staff at some hospitals are reportedly being cut due to the lost income.

Government support must be extended to prevent the institutions and their staff from hurting due to endeavouring to cope with the pandemic. The Covid-19 outbreak is testing the resilience of Japan’s health-care system. The nation will be failing the test if medical institutions and their staff have to suffer under financial losses as well.

Monetary losses incurred by 133 university-run hospitals across Japan in April and May due to the overall decline in the number of patients and the extra cost of treating Covid cases reached a ¥31.3bn according to a survey by a conference of the heads of those institutions. The total number of surgical operations performed in May alone declined more than 30% from a year earlier. The combined revenue of the 133 institutions for the month tumbled 16%.

Meanwhile, the hospitals incurred more expenses as they accepted more Covid-19 patients, whose treatment required extra manpower and precautions to prevent secondary infection of the medical staff. These institutions needed to ensure they would have enough beds for Covid-19 patients, but many of the beds went unused when the number of infected patients declined in May, further cutting revenue.

While the government has extended subsidies to large hospitals capable of dealing with the pandemic and boosted their remunerations for treating patients with serious Covid-19 symptoms, financial problems at smaller institutions and their possible collapse would increase the burden on the larger institutions and put further strain on staff. This poses an even greater threat in rural areas where local health-care systems are more fragile. /Tokyo, July 23

The Japan Times