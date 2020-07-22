NEWS ANALYSIS: Liquor ban — government taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut
22 July 2020 - 16:41
With more than 700,000 jobs at risk, more than 100 wineries reportedly already out of business, a significant number of the craft gin distillers and artisan breweries closed down, presumably the government could not have taken the second alcohol ban lightly.
But an analysis of the justification used for the ban — the demand for hospital beds — shows that the impact of alcohol could be overestimated.
