WILMOT JAMES: SA schools without a teaching alternative is not ideal

My youngest daughter takes her final year high-school lessons from home. Zoom has encountered some privacy problems, but a solution seems to be on its way.

There is great concern in the US tha,t despite its vast wealth (if New York City was a sovereign state it would be the 12th wealthiest in the world by gross product), not all children are able to access online education and other services equally. How much more a concern it would be for a developing country such as SA where 13.9% live in informal settlements and 5.9% in traditional huts, and many who live in formal housing have no access to the internet?

In terms of connectivity, one third of SA’s 56.72-million citizens are internet users. Two thirds are found in lower middle-class households with incomes on average of R12,000 a month. Twenty percent of all individuals who have access fall in the 15-24 age category — including senior high-school, college and university students. Broken down by racially defined groups, just more than a fifth of black and coloured people are internet users, contrasted with white South Africans, two-thirds of which have access.

Mobile phones may be the answer

Figures for mobile phone and tablet saturation are much higher and they point to the kind of technology that would be best suited for online education. Of all internet users, 50% have access by way of their mobile phones and 10% by way of tablets.

The opportunity seems clear: families with school-going children living in informal settlements (and poorer areas) should have access to software-ready tablets for online education. As with laptops and mobile phones, tablets also have the advantage of being battery powered and rechargeable in an environment that suffers from erratic electricity supply. Beyond education, mobile phones and tablets are also important for communicating public health risks such as the coronavirus.

The Global Health Security Index (Nuclear Threat Initiative, Johns Hopkins University and the Economist Intelligence Unit, October 2019) assembled data on internet use and mobile phone penetration for all 195 countries, including Africa’s 54.

The illustrations show the degree of access people have to communications infrastructure; the internet; female access to the internet; mobile phone subscriptions; and female access to mobile phones. The pictures show many nuances from one country to the next, but the general pattern is clear: mobile (and tablet) solutions for on-line education (and risk communication) in Africa managed largely by women are the way to go.

Jennifer Couzin-Frankel wrote in Science on March 10 that “proactive school closures have been shown to be one of the most powerful non-pharmaceutical interventions we can deploy. It keeps the whole community safe”.