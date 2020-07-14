Opinion

SECOND TAKE

LA TIMES: Senate betrays US values

14 July 2020 - 18:20
The police reforms that are stalled in the US Senate are so basic, so necessary and so modest that it’s embarrassing they are not already law.

Much of what’s in the house-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has already been adopted by police in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Much of the rest has been stuck in the discussion phase for decades, having been proposed long ago by various commissions pulled together to study why black people, especially, are so angry at police tactics that leave so many of them dead.

The answers are self-explanatory. Should police use deadly force only as a last option? Of course. Should police be banned from intentionally cutting off the blood flow to a person’s brain or oxygen to the lungs in a chokehold that can be permanently disabling or fatal? Most certainly. Should people abused by police, or the survivors of people killed by them, be able to sue officers for their excessive use of force? Yes.

These and the other items in the bill proposed by the Congressional Black Caucus and adopted on June 25 by the house express essential American values of equal justice and freedom from unreasonable government intrusion or force. If the Republican-controlled Senate were true to the party’s principles, it would have passed the measure instead of shelving it.

The Senate has its own bill, limited mostly to fact-finding and promises to withhold federal funding from noncompliant police departments. It would keep in place the “qualified immunity” from liability that virtually exempts police from consequences for bad acts.

Both bills are powered by the national outpouring of emotion and resolve in the wake of Floyd’s killing on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, who was later fired and charged with murder.

Floyd’s death was followed by weeks of protest that brought attention to other outrageous police killings, such as the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her home in Louisville in March. Police broke in without warning while exercising a “no-knock warrant” in a search for illegal drugs. None were found. /Los Angeles, July 12

Los Angeles Times

