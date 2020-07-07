World / Africa

One man’s dream to remove all Cameroon’s colonial monuments

André Blaise Essama has beheaded a statue of Gen Philippe Leclerc seven times, but it keeps growing back

07 July 2020 - 13:42 Josiane Kouagheu
André Blaise Essama shows a photograph of him celebrating one beheading of Gen Philippe Leclerc, in Douala, Cameroon, July 2 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JJOSIANE KOUAGHEU
André Blaise Essama shows a photograph of him celebrating one beheading of Gen Philippe Leclerc, in Douala, Cameroon, July 2 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JJOSIANE KOUAGHEU

Douala — Activist André Blaise Essama was battling to purge Cameroon of monuments celebrating its French colonial past and replace them with local heroes long before protests swept the world after the death of George Floyd.

Essama has flogged, beheaded and toppled statues honouring the French colonial era, earning himself arrests, fines and jail time for vandalism.

Over the years, one monument has drawn his particular ire — a statue of French World War 2 Gen Philippe Leclerc who was sent by Charles de Gaulle to the colony to rally local leaders and conscripts to help free France from Nazi occupation.

“I have removed Gen Leclerc’s head seven times. I buried them in my village,” Essama, a former computing engineering student, said. The authorities replaced the head each time. A wrought iron fence was built in 2015 to protect the monument, but that has not stopped Essama.

The French general’s place is in a museum, he said. He does not want Leclerc and other colonial administrators to be erased from history but believes they should not be celebrated in Cameroon’s public spaces.

The statue of Leclerc, leaning on a cane in front of a commemorative mural, was inaugurated in 1948. It stands by the central post office in the administrative district of Cameroon’s commercial capital Douala.

The area is dotted with colonial vestiges.

Opposite the monument is a square named after Leclerc, which contains a memorial to French and allied World War 1 soldiers and sailors. The main avenue from the square, one of the longest in Douala, is named after General de Gaulle.

“National monuments are important. They impact national memories and evoke national pride,” Essama said, dusting dirt off a statue of Cameroonian football legend Samuel Mbappé Léppé.

“Mbappé Léppé was a great player. He made you dream. He paved the way for many footballers. Mbappé Léppé is a real hero,” Essama shouted, raising his fist to the sky as onlookers applauded.

When Essama started his campaign a decade ago, people thought him slightly eccentric. He has since created an association that includes artists that have sculpted more than 30 works of arts honouring various Cameroon heroes.

A few years ago, they tried to erect a statue of one of Cameroon’s independence leaders on a major traffic circle in Douala but it was taken down by the police.

Cameroon was a German colony until it was split between Britain and France after World War 1. Under UN trusteeship, the French-administered area gained independence in 1960, while the southern British Cameroons voted to join French Cameroon in a federation in 1961.

Reuters

BIG READ: Examining the slave trade — ‘Britain has a debt to repay’

Reparations campaigners argue that businesses that benefit from slavery should compensate the families of slaves. But how big should the bill be?
Life
9 hours ago

Belgian king says he is sorry about colonial past in the DRC

The ‘deepest regrets’ come on the 60th anniversary of the DRC's independence
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos
World
2.
Unflattering book by Trump’s niece to be released ...
World / Americas
3.
Banks abandon London as mass job cuts loom
World / Europe
4.
Russians and Saudis top UK’s first post-Brexit ...
World / Europe
5.
Facebook and Twitter block Hong Kong government’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

LA TIMES: Movement to ditch racist US artefacts is overdue

Opinion

CHRIS THURMAN: Propaganda by monuments getting torn down

Life / Arts & Entertainment

PALESA MORUDU: Generation 2020: Is the human race becoming human?

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Monstrous monuments that litter Western cities need not be ...

Opinion / Columnists

Colston’s fall makes for a slippery slope

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Ionic columns will fall but only in slo-mo

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.