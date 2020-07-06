DUMA GQUBULE: Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismal management of the economy must end
Discredited economic policies cannot stop our deepest depression in a century
06 July 2020 - 13:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the nicest, most amazing people you will meet. But let’s be honest: his track record in managing the economy is dismal.
Soon he will have to put an end to the Reserve Bank and Treasury’s mismanagement of the economy and bin their discredited neoliberal economic policies, which call for irrelevant structural reforms and austerity during SA’s deepest depression in a century.
