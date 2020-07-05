SA looks to halt exports of scrap metal
05 July 2020 - 17:08
The scrap metals industry, which contributes R15bn to SA’s economy, is set to receive a boost with the government considering measures to support the struggling sector, including a temporary ban on new exports of metal waste.
The industry employs about 350,000 people, many of whom are involved in informal collection of scrap metal. It has been hard hit by downturn in economic activity as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, and has requested government intervention.
