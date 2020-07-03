Did Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments breach judicial code?

#Africa4Palastine intend to lay a complaint against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for comments he made about Israel during a seminar hosted by the Jerusalem Post. The ANC has also issued a statement expressing concern.

As University of Cape Town academic Prof Pierre de Vos rightly points out, the correct way of examining this issue is to look at the code of judicial conduct and determine whether the chief justice’s remarks are prohibited by that code.

In terms of article 14(2), a judge may be involved in extrajudicial activities, including those embodied in their rights as citizens, if such activities are not incompatible with the confidence in, or the impartiality or independence of, the judge.

In terms of article 12, a judge must not (a) belong to any political party or secret organisation; or (b) become involved in any political controversy or activity, unless it is necessary for the discharge of judicial office.

Jerusalem Post editor in chief Yakov Katz started the seminar by asking the chief justice to comment on the killing of George Floyd in the US. He responded that the US has failed in the practical implementation of its constitution, and that mere lip service has been paid to human lives and equality.

Katz proceed to ask the Mogoeng to comment on the tearing down of US statues and the concern that this amounts to an erasure of history. The chief justice said: “I wouldn't be critical of those that were tearing down statues that are representative of the evil past. But I would say that what the message that the protests and the tearing down of those statues communicates is this, that we have failed as leaders. We have failed as people in different countries and even globally to come up with a plan that addresses racism and its effects in a more practical way.

“Meaning that when any leader in any society claims to be committed to the eradication of racism, that leader would have to be asked, what is the plan? How are you going to ensure that in families, at kindergarten level, in primary schools, high schools, university, at a workplace, and even in government institutions, there is a systematic way of conscientising every citizen about their individual and collective responsibility to root out racism.”

Mogoeng then made reference to the bible by quoting Mathew 5:44. “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” Both statements relate to controversial issues about race and history, but neither the ANC nor #Africa4Palastine have expressed concern about them.

The chief justice also made the following remarks about Israel: “I love the Jews. I love Israel. I love Palestine, I love the Palestinians. I love everybody. One because it's a commandment from the God in whom I believe, but also because when you love, when you pursue peace with all human beings, you allow yourself the opportunity to be a critical role player whenever there is a dispute.”

“I'm under an obligation as a Christian to love Israel, to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, which actually means the peace of Israel. And I cannot, as a Christian, do anything other than love and pray for Israel, because I know hatred for Israel by me and for my nation can only attract unprecedented curses upon our nation. So what do I think should happen?

“I think as a citizen of this great country, that we are denying ourselves a wonderful opportunity of being a game changer in the Israeli-Palestinian situation. We know what it means to be at loggerheads; to be a nation at war with itself. And therefore the forgiveness that was demonstrated, the understanding, the big heart that was displayed by President Nelson Mandela, and we, the people of SA following his leadership, is an asset that we must use around the world to bring about peace where there is no peace, to mediate effectively based on our rich experience.”