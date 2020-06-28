Why real assets should form the cornerstone of your portfolio

The environment facing long-term investors is treacherous. We are in uncharted waters for our generation.

Last week, the IMF lowered its SA 2020 GDP forecast to -8% (2.2 points lower than in April and the biggest decline since the 1930s); finance minister Tito Mboweni announced an expected fiscal deficit of 14.6% in 2020 and made a commitment to cut government expenditure by about 9% a year to avoid a debt trap; and Stats SA calculated annual inflation at 3%, the lowest rate in 15 years.

In a deep recession consumer and business demand collapse. The IMF forecasts a global output loss of more than $12-trillion as a result of the pandemic, as social distancing and lockdowns caused commodity prices to fall and unemployment to surge.

At the same time, unlike the experience in previous pandemics Covid-19 targets the economically inactive more than those seeking work, meaning labour availability is unaffected. A decline in asset values and increased market volatility create a negative wealth effect, making households less confident and less likely to consume.

The post-global financial crisis experience taught us that loose monetary policies, such as negative interest rates and quantitative easing, are not necessarily inflationary. It is therefore unsurprising that market expectations are that inflation rates will remain benign. If there is a concern, it is focused on the risk of deflation.

Yet, at the same time we are witness to an unprecedented monetary experiment coupled with a relentless increase in indebtedness around the world. The ratio of US government debt to GDP is expected to increase by 33 percentage points in 2020 to a level higher than the World War 2 peak. Local debt levels are also setting records, with the Treasury expecting an increase of 18 percentage points in the debt ratio this year to a best-case scenario of peak debt at 87.4% three years from now.

Monetary policy is extraordinarily loose. The US Federal Reserve increased its balance sheet by 70%, or $3-trillion, in three months, with forecasts of another $4-trillion to $5-trillion of asset purchases over the next year. Nearly all advanced economies have similar asset purchase programmes and the bond buying strategy is increasingly being used elsewhere too.

To stabilise financial markets the SA Reserve Bank cautiously joined 11 other emerging market central banks in launching a bond-buying programme during March. The local policy interest rate has been lower only once, briefly, back in 1973.

All this new debt will have to be repaid eventually. Some argue that repayment can happen over several decades, given that the pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime event. The painless way to reduce the debt burden over time is through economic growth. As a country becomes more productive and thus wealthier, it is easier to raise the taxes required to support current spending and repay accumulated debts. This was the happy outcome for SA in the 2010s, when our debt ratio fell dramatically.

Unfortunately, there are headwinds that will make it much harder to repeat this outcome. Globalisation, the engine of low prices and rapid growth over the past three decades, is in reverse gear. This is partly due to geopolitics, with increasing tension levels between the great powers.