Mboweni wants to encourage pension funds to invest in infrastructure

Finance minister Tito Mboweni supports the idea of pension funds being allowed to invest in infrastructure.

He said in a reply to a question by DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday that this would require an amendment to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act which governs the way pension funds invest in various classes of assets.

The regulation limits the extent to which retirement funds may invest in particular assets or, in particular, asset classes to protect the members' retirement provision from the effects of poorly diversified investment portfolios.

Allowing investments in infrastructure would be in addition to investments in immovable property and the threshold for both would remain at 25%, Mboweni said.

He said investment managers had adopted a narrow interpretation of the regulation and the aim of the proposed amendment would be to give them the assurance that they could also invest a percentage of their funds in infrastructure.

Mboweni, who appeared with a team from the Treasury to brief four parliamentary finance and appropriations committees on the supplementary budget, said reference to the amendment of regulation 28 was removed from his Wednesday speech as more time was required.

“The view of the financial sector regulatory authority is that we must wait a bit until they release a policy document in that regard which I hope that they can do in the next six months,” Mboweni said.

There has been intense debate about an amendment to regulation 28 to introduce prescribed assets which would make it obligatory for pension funds to invest in certain assets to promote socioeconomic development.

In its election manifesto the ANC said it wanted to investigate the introduction of prescribed assets in financial institutions’ funds to direct investments into social and economic development, particularly long-term infrastructure and capital projects.

Prescribed assets have been strongly opposed by critics who say that it will result in lower returns on pension fund investments to the detriment of the accumulation of retirement savings.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za