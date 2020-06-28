ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: Will later generations learn from our mistakes?
The government will collapse under its debts if there is not a dramatic change of course
28 June 2020 - 16:43
I wish I knew more history. I’ve studied it formally once after school, when I took a course in precolonial African economic history at the London School of Economics. It exposed the preconceptions an apartheid-era childhood had left me with. I felt as if I had been released from Plato’s cave.
Right now, I wish I knew much more about two other historical topics: epidemics and state financial collapses. Both would clarify the issues South Africans today must grapple with.
